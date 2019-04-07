Home

Mary E. Anderson Mary Ellen Anderson, 76, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. Raised in Seattle, Mary has also lived in Olympia and Ocean Shores. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Andy"; nine children; and 27 grandkids. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, downtown Olympia, followed by a reception at the church and burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Tumwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2019
