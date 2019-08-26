Home

1951 - 2019
Mary Ellen Combo Obituary
Mary Ellen Combo, a loving wife and mother, Assistant Attorney General, and longtime Olympia resident, passed away August 3, 2019. She was born February 2, 1951, in Washington, D.C. to Jack and Eileen Combo. She was one of six children raised in Grand Junction, Colorado, and Idaho Falls, Idaho.  She graduated from Carroll College in 1973 and Gonzaga Law School in 1979. She worked over 35 years for the Washington Attorney General's Office and managed the Government Operations Division for 10 years before her retirement in 2015. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Jaksich; and daughter, Marissa Jaksich, her pride and joy. She is also survived by her four brothers, John (Jeanne), Bill (Trish), Jamey (Sandy), and Brian (Annette); sister, Kathryn (Mike); a large extended family; and countless friends and admirers. There will be a memorial service and a celebration of life on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North Street SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the . Read the full obituary at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
