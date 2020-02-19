|
Mary Kathleen Robbins Swift Mary Kathleen Robbins Swift left our physical presence on February 15, 2020 at the age of 93. In those final days she was blessed to be surrounded by so many of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who've always given her such joy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Rosary at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John D. and Mary K. Swift Family Endowed Scholarship at St. Martin's University. Please visit www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com to view full obituary.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 19, 2020