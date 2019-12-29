|
MARY L. (COX) FARCY Mary Farcy passed away October 13th after a long illness. She was born in Columbus , Ohio on February 2nd , 1956. She and her family followed her father's work west , eventually reaching Olympia in 1965. Mary schooled in cooking and spent 23 years cooking for the kids at the Rainier Headstart. She loved going to casinos with her friends, and bead working. Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dave, and her son Nick and her sister, Beryl. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Olympia Friends Meetinghouse, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia, on Saturday, January 11th from 1pm to 3pm.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 29, 2019