Mary Lee Huff Dungan Mary Lee Huff Dungan, 76, died peacefully on December 21, 2019 after living with and suffering from cancer for multiple years. She was born on November 3, 1943 in a West Virginia town so small her mother had to go to another state to find a hospital where Mary Lee could be born. As a child, the love of her life was school. She loved riding the bus to and from, sitting on the heater in the winter right behind the bus driver, who held her as a favorite. Her strong academics gave her the opportunity to attend college, a dream she had never dared to voice. After two years, scholarship funds ran out for teacher's college and she fell back on her office skills training course. A friend asked her to come to Ohio to find a job, which led her to her first job as a secretary to the Dean of Education at Kent State University. While there, she met her husband Don, and they were married in 1964. Soon after, Uncle Sam knocked on the door and they entered military service. During her ten years as an officer's wife, Mary Lee travelled to many places, including Spain, Kansas, and Texas. Their duties eventually took them to Southern California. Mary Lee was blessed with two daughters, Melissa and Diana, who had a great life in one of the best climates in the United States. She continued her secretarial career working at San Diego Gas & Electric Company for twenty years until retiring in 2000. Deciding she was not the retirement type, she re-entered the workforce after a few years at Lacey Presbyterian Church in Washington state. She spent twelve of her best years there, making many friends and loving everything she did. Her greatest joys in life included going to the movies (but never without a big tub of popcorn and soda), card games, and travelling to Alaska, the Panama Canal, Florida, and cruising along the Seine River through France. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her father Leon Harold Huff, her mother Wilma Jean Huff, and her oldest brother Virgil Harold Huff. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Greg) Quast of Kalispell, Montana; Diana (Steve) Dell of San Diego, California; her brothers Ed and Ray Huff and sisters Patty Lewis and Vicki Haase; and her three grandchildren, Dietrich Quast, Angela Dell, and Torsten Quast.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 31, 2019