Jane Mary Lieb (Ziegler) Jane packed her bags for her final journey on September 1, 2019 from her home in Olympia, WA. She fought the good battle and jammed as much family, friends and life into her last days as possible. Jane's trip into this world began on February 9, 1935 in Alton, Iowa. Her traveling days started early, with her parents (Vincent H. and Celia (Bamberg) Lieb) pursuing various employment options that took them from Alton IA to Alton IL, to El Paso TX, Albuquerque NM, California, and Vancouver WA. She grew up with older siblings Bob (Lieb) and Rosemary (Cuda). Jane had many occupations in her adult life: a waitress at The Holland restaurant in Vancouver WA, a dental hygienist, a wife to Bob Ziegler (1954 - 1990), a census taker, an Olympic View Elementary school secretary, a North Thurston School District administrative assistant, a real estate agent, and a bookkeeper for O'Blarney's Irish Pub in Lacey WA. She volunteered as a State Capital tour guide, at the Olympia Senior Center, and was also a member of Friendship Force. Jane was known as Gigi, Grape Aunt Jane, Grannomad and Grandma Popcorn, but she will always be "mom" to her children Brian (Julie) Ziegler, Dave (Ina) Ziegler, Linda (Mike) Shea, Beth (Craig) Halstrom, and her fur-baby Penne; "Gramma" to her grandchildren Trevin, Brenna, Christa, Danny, Sierra, Jenny, Claire, Chloe, and Hannah; and "Great-Gramma" to her great-grandchildren Kyler, Bennett, Emmett, Dylan, Ava, Keller, Knox, Emma, Eli, and Levi. Her family will carry on the tradition of hot spiced wine and Norwegian Kringlars at Christmas, visiting the beach on her birthday, and enjoying popcorn, ice cream and wine whenever possible. A celebration of Jane's life will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 PM on September 21 at The Heritage Room, 604 Water St. SW Olympia WA 98501 (parking available at the parking lot located on the corner of Water St. and 7th next to the Water Street Cafe, or free on-street parking.) To read about Jane's full and amazing life, go to woodlawn-funeralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made to (Jane had too many from which to choose!)
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019