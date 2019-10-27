|
Mary Louise Husted Mary Louise Husted, age 89, passed away October 11, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was born August 4, 1930 to Gertrude and Robert Munter in Yelm, Washington. After attending St. Peter's Academy and San Francisco State College, Mary returned to Yelm and married Robert Stewart. She married Warren Husted, the love of her life, in 1968. They traveled the world together, visiting nearly all continents and having a special fondness for cruises and Hawaii. She worked as an insurance adjudicator for St. Peter Hospital, Memorial Clinic, and Dept. of Labor and Industries, from which she retired. Mary was active in the Alder Church, Sweet Adelines, Masonic Lodge, American Legion, and was a Royal Matron of the Capitol Court Order of Amaranth. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and gardening. Mary is survived by children, Judith (Michael) Vance of Olympia, Bob (Jann) Stewart of Lacey, Celia (Greg) Scott of Hawaii, and Brian (Kat) Husted; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Janis Isom of Alder, Paul Munter of Yelm, and Gary Johnson of Poulsbo. She was predeceased by her son, Dale Stewart; husband, Warren Husted; and brother, James Johnson. As she wished, there will be no services. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 27, 2019