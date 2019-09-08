|
Mary Lue Whalen They were rarely still... Always hard at work... They were tireless... Her hands..they are at rest now. Mary Lue Whalen was born on July 9,1943 in Washington, Illinois. She was the 4th child out of 12 born to James and Mary Harmon. She moved from Illinois to Washington State in 1977 and has been a resident of Olympia for 42 years. On September 29, 1990 she married Bernie Whalen. For several years Mary worked from home and crafters malls selling her bears, wreaths and Christmas decorations that she created. Together Mary and Bernie enjoyed traveling and camping. They also enjoyed motorcycle riding and events with friends. Mary is survived by her husband Bernie Whalen, six siblings, her children Sonia, Darcy and Aleta. Her grandchildren Tiana, Colton, Joshua, Julia, Calico, Zachariah and Scarlett. As well as many nieces and nephews. Their 3-acre wooded property is where you would find Mary most days. Up in the woods with her Kools and Folgers in hand. Those hands working ever so hard to maintain the park like setting she created. That was her place of comfort, leaving us all rich in memories of this Amazing Woman!
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019