Maylene June Wynia-Cougar Maylene June Wynia-Cougar passed away on January 22, 2019 in Olympia, WA. She was born September 4, 1937 in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Her family moved from Hot Springs to Olympia in 1953. Maylene is survived by two sons; John Moysiuk (Peggy), Dale Moysiuk (Sharon); two daughters, Terri Grazier, and Andrea Grazier all of Olympia, WA. and a sister Donna Tramontana (Chuck) of San Tan Valley, AZ and numerous family members and friends. Her husband Red Cougar, daughter Christine Cross and her twin brother Merlyn (Bud) Wynia preceded her in death. Maylene worked for the Washington State Gambling Commission for many years after raising her family. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them. A celebration of life will be held at the McKenzie Road Baptist Church, 215 McKenzie Road SW, Olympia, WA 98512 on May 18 at 11 a.m. with a potluck following. Everyone is welcome.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019