|
|
Mel Carter June 11, 1944- August 14, 2019 Born and raised in Olympia, WA. Mel served in the Navy and National Guard. He married Janis Gruhn Kennedy in 1981. His lifelong "Baby" was his 1961 Corvette which he owned for 57 years. He owned the Evergreen Ballroom in the 70's then he went on to manage a couple of the Eagan's Big Tom's, and Vandees Dutch treat Inn. Mel is survived by his wife Janis, daughter Julie Wilson, son John Corwin, three step children Juli Rogers, Jodene Garrick and Jeff Kennedy, two nephews Darrin and Ian and one niece Lorretta Lay and two brothers Harlen and LaVern. He was happy to be a Grandpa to 15 and a Great Grandpa to 4. Service will be held September 15th at 4PM at Sunbreak Missionary Baptist Church located at 7722 Yelm Highway.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019