|
|
Melvin (Buz) L Eby Buz passed away the morning of September 5, 2019. He was born April 18,1932 in Longview, WA. He attended school in Kelso. In 1952 he joined the Navy. Served for 4 years. July 25,1953 he married Peggy Steiner. In 1956 he started working for the Washington State, Department of Fisheries; where he worked until retirement. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, fishing, and walking. Buz and Peggy Volksmarched and completed walks in all 50 states and Canada. Buz is survived by his wife Peggy; children, Sheryl Hermanson and Sonja Winkelman; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Brad; his parents Clara and Aulden Eby; brothers, Elmo, Elton and sister June. No service is planned. Donations may be made to . Family and friends will honor Buz at the Alzheimer's Walk Sept 22nd in Olympia.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019