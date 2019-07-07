Merilyn Montgomery Merilyn was born in South Dakota in 1939 to Vernon and Celestine Tobin and her 11 other brothers and sisters. She passed away on 6/18/19 in Olympia. Merilyn was married in 1956 to David Steik and in 1958 they welcomed Brad followed by Jeff in 1960, and Jim in 1961. Merilyn learned her work ethic at a young age working as a field hand and waitress as a teenager. After graduating from high school she worked in the State Offices while being a wife and mother to her three boys. From there Merilyn applied her tenacity to many different jobs including driving a school bus, cleaning homes, running a reflexology therapy business, and providing home health care. Merilyn was always deeply committed to her work and loved the social interaction it brought her. Merilyn loved music, dancing, socializing with friends, driving her cars, and watching her sons grow and have families of their own. She was a loving and vibrant woman and her warmth and her infectious smile radiated from her. She was a loving and generous daughter, sister, mother and grandmother who's physical beauty and strength was powered by her vivacious spirit. Merilyn is survived by her sons Brad and Jim, her brothers Dennis and Larry, her sisters Diane and Sue, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her life long friend Marlys Batson. A service to honor Merilyn will be held at 2pm on 7/13/19 at Transformation Life Center located at 1717 Eskridge Blvd Olympia, WA. Published in The Olympian on July 7, 2019