Sister Merry FeLinda (Tucker) Trotter Sister Merry FeLinda (Tucker) Trotter was born on Thursday, September 24, 1959 to Vertia Mae Mitchell and the late Jethro Tucker in Tillar, Arkansas. She departed from us on Monday, April 15, 2019. Merry graduated from Tillar High School in Arkansas before moving to Washington State with her family, and attended college at South Puget Sound Community College. Baptized in 1984, Merry served as a devoted Jehovah's Witness. Merry held numerous jobs throughout her expansive career. As a dedicated and highly decorated employee, Merry worked for the State of Washington 19 1/2 years. She continued to challenge herself by progressing to federal government employment; which is where she medically retired in October of 2018, as a Health Systems Specialist with the Department of Defense. Merry Trotter was a doer of great deeds, and lived as though it were her mission to extend a helping hand to all that crossed her path. She will forever by known as having truly embodied the philosophies of the golden rule. Merry is survived by her loving husband, Wiley Trotter, of 44 years of marriage, of Olympia, Washington. Her son, Kevin Trotter of Oroville, Washington. Her daughter, Jennifer Trotter of Olympia, Washington. Her grand daughter Tori Trotter of Lacey, Washington. In addition to her Mother, Vertia Holmes and Stepfather, Theadoe Holmes of Winchester, Arkansas. Her siblings: Shirley Mae Issacs of Texas, Jethro Tucker Jr. of California, Craig Alexander, Debra Dean, Issac Holmes & Leslie Holmes of Arkansas, and Theadoe Holmes Jr., Jeremiah Holmes & Andre Holmes of Washington State. In addition to a host of endearing cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles. Merry's strength, courage, integrity, kindness, and loving nature will be mightily missed, forever cherished, as she will be loved & longed for an eternity. Se'lah.