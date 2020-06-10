Michael "Mic" Alan Scalf On May 22nd, 2020 Heaven gained a witty, cantankerous and fun loving Angel. Dad was born in Bellingham WA, 0n April 25th, 1945 to Dorothy and Vernon (Lindy) Scalf, and at a young age they moved to Metaline WA where he grew up. Our dad enjoyed many adventures in his life. He had a love for hunting, fishing, golf, family and his grandkids. And oh man, could he cook. He was known for his love of culinary art and was guaranteed to cook you something amazing when you visited. Dad was a total "Happy Hour" kind of guy and spent many at his favorite restaurant The Mayan, owned by his dear friends Jose and Carolyn. Joined of course by some very close and caring friends. To know him was to know he had strong opinions and views and he had no reservations in sharing those with you. Dad served in the Air Force and became an Air Traffic Controller. In 1995 dad retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He fought a GOOD FIGHT this year after being diagnosed with lung cancer and undergoing Chemo and Radiation. His weak heart was not able to rebound from the effects of his treatments but he gave it the best fight he had in him. He did not give up . He was strong to the end in his strength and effort to heal. He was proceeded in death by his wife Jesse, mother Dorothy, father Lindy, and brother Larry. His surviving family is his brother Lanny Scalf, son Jon Scalf (Debbie), daughter Jacke McAllister (Mike), grandkids Jodie, Michael Scalf II, Cade McAllister, Rylee McAllister. Thank you to everyone that has helped us with dad over the last several months, our family appreciates you all very much. Dad we will see you again, until then all our love. We will have a "Happy Hour" gathering in dad's honor at The Mayan. The date TBD due to COVID but aiming for July.



