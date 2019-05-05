Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery - Lacey
5930 Mullen Rd SE
Lacey, WA 98503
360-491-3000
Michael (Mike) Arnold

Michael (Mike) Arnold Obituary
Michael (Mike) Arnold Michael (Mike) Arnold went to be with his Lord on April 25,2019, in his home in Lacey, Washington. Mike was born in Danville, Virginia on July 14, 1954. Mike loved the Pacific Northwest. Mike was retired from the North Thurston School District. He loved the Washington Coast and often visited the ocean with his dog, Ranger. Mike enjoyed yearly visits to Tenino, Washington during the summer to participate in the annual Black Powder Competition. His hobbies included long walks with Ranger, dancing and spending time with the friends and family who loved him dearly. He was a fanatic fan of both the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks. Mike was the son of Douglas and Doris Arnold from Shalimar, FL. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris and father. Mike is survived by his mother, Doris, and his three brothers, Victor (wife Chris) from Hilliard, OH, Richard and Gary (wife Brenda) from Ft Walton Beach, FL, and a large extended family. Mikes life will be celebrated in a gathering on Monday May 6th at the Woodlawn Funeral home located at 5930 Mullen Rd SE, Lacey, WA between the hours of 4PM to 5 PM. Flowers can be sent in care of the Woodlawn funeral home. Further information can be found on the Woodlawn funeral home web site at www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on May 5, 2019
