Michael Dale Doherty Michael Dale Doherty, DVM, 68, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the University of Washington Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. Mike leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Laura (Fiorino) Doherty; two daughters, Amelia (Matt) DuBois, Madeline (Ashley) Bach; and two one-year-old grandsons, Elliott and Henry. He also was a step grandpa to Alex Paluszewski. Mike graduated from high school at Charles Wright Academy in Lakewood, Washington, and received his Veterinary Degree from Washington State University. He owned Lacey Animal Clinic in Lacey, Washington from 1983 until his retirement in 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Dale and Marion Doherty from Lakewood, Washington. He leaves behind his sister, Diane (John) Rorabaugh, and many nieces and nephews. Mike loved golf, animals, travel and getting into mischief with his grandsons. He belonged to Olympia Country and Golf Club, as well as Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Olympia Country and Golf Club. A Tribute will take place 3:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fred Hutchison Cancer Research or your local Humane Society. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on July 14, 2019