Michael "Mike" Foster Michael "Mike" Foster, 76, passed away on Monday, March 16 in Denver, CO with family at his side. Mike was born on April 6, 1943 to Don and Bert Foster in San Diego, CA. He earned his bachelor's degree at San Diego State University where he was also a member of the Air Force ROTC. He joined the Air Force after graduation, serving in Vietnam and was assigned to other posts in Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Italy, California and Washington. He met his wife of 48 years, Meg Foster, in Denver and they married in 1969 after he returned from Vietnam. Mike retired as a USAF Major and went on to work in civil service until his retirement. Mike and Meg lived in the Lakewood area for many years, where they raised their family, and later at Jubilee in Lacey where they enjoyed many new friendships in retirement. Following Meg's death in 2018, Mike moved to Colorado to be closer to family. Mike loved a competitive card game or other games of strategy. He appreciated a nice glass of wine and a good beer, that he'd share with friends, along with his dry sense of humor. Mike loved his family which was always his priority. Mike is survived by his children David Foster of San Antonio, TX; Christine Keller of Newburyport, MA; and Laurie Rossback of Durango, CO; his grandchildren Ian Keller, Kate Keller, Eilam Rossback and Waylon Rossback; and his sister Leanne Foster of Pleasanton, CA. Burial services will be held at a future date at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Jordan, Oregon where he will be buried with his wife. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Disabled American Veterans organization, dav.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 28, 2020