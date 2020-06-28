Michael Harvey Springer Michael Harvey Springer, 70 years old, was born in Olympia, November 7, 1949, the middle son of William and Molly Springer, from the South Bay area in Olympia. Mike went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with family nearby. Mike graduated from North Thurston High School in 1968. He graduated from Western Washington State College, in 1972 with a BA in Urban Planning. He returned to Olympia, worked at various jobs and at the Olympia Brewing Company until his retirement, after which he drove school buses. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid outdoorsman. His trips took him as far away as Alaska and Mexico. His home for several years was located on Hicks Lake, Lacey, where he loved to fish from his dock. His walls were adorned with photos and memorabilia of hunting and fishing adventures with several friends over the years. Mike's parents preceded him in death. He leaves behind his golfing brothers Ken (Ruth) of Lacey, Lee (Cheryl) of Redmond, Neal (Debbie) of Yakima and Jay (Cathy) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. In retirement years, the brothers would get together for a week and golf, reminisce and play cards. Eight nieces and nephews and their descendants, relatives and friends will grow older without Uncle Mike. Smoked salmon, summer sausage, barbecues and funny jokes will be missed. Mike recently acccepted the Lord and a precious humbleness was a joy to watch. We miss you Mike! We love you!



