Resources More Obituaries for Michael Kennedy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Howard Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Howard Kennedy I was given a gift of love in 1970 when I married Michael Howard Kennedy. Sadly, my gift, my husband, passed away May 20, 2019 after a brief battle with a very vicious form of cancer. Mike was forever proud he was Albany, NY born (9/15/44) and raised by parents, Marion and Howard Kennedy. In Irish Catholic Democrat tradition, additional siblings filled the home: Patricia (deceased), Terrance, and Maureen (deceased). His Albany years were filled with church activities, schooling (Cardinal McClusky, Mater Christi Seminary, Sienna College) theater performances, singing, basketball and working various jobs. In 1967 Mike joined the Airforce, stationed at Fairchild Airforce Base, Spokane, WA ending his service in 1970 with a full year tour of duty in Viet Nam. Upon returning to Spokane, he married, attended EWU, had two sons, Mark and Matthew, all while beginning a rich career in workforce development. Following a series of positions with the Employment Security Dept. in Spokane, Walla Walla, and Olympia, in 1986 Mike became CEO of Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council serving five counties centered in Olympia. There was an ever-present love for innovation and his gregarious nature led to several professional opportunities including WA D.C., Delaware, Florida, New Mexico, and Oregon. His work was nationally recognized, winning multiple awards and earning appointments to a variety of national bodies. He possessed an unrelenting devotion to the people of the state of Washington and because of this, he helped countless numbers of job seekers to obtain employment, dislocated workers to return to good jobs, low-income youth to find career paths and employers to improve their business by hiring qualified employees. Post retirement in 2012 Mike worked for Thurston Economic Development followed by two years as a consultant for Oregon State Dept. of Employment Security. Many colleagues have reminded me of Mike's kindness, compassion, generosity, passion for work, life and his joyous sense of humor. Upon fully retiring and leaving Olympia, and after 20 plus trips to the islands, Honolulu, Hawaii became home followed by a recent move to Bellingham, WA. During his short time in Bellingham he enjoyed new friends through Newcomers and The Men's Shed. Mike's greatest legacy is within his two sons, Mark (wife Sara and son Jetson) and Matthew (wife Rachel and son Hank). His joy was also reflected in his deep Catholic faith with his Olympia St. Mike's family, as well as his Saturday Fellowship family. We wish to express our gratitude to Hospice as well as the staff and doctors at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center. Donations for the" patient experience" fund in Mike's name can be submitted at: 3301 Squalicum Pkwy Bellingham, WA 98225. There will be no services. Mike requested we gather for a meal and drinks which will be planned at a later date. Amazing grace, my Michael, amazing grace you displayed Love and miss you, Libby. Published in The Olympian on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries