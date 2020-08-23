MichaelJonesParis MichaelJonesParisdied August 15, 2020 in Lacey, Wash. He was born in Worland, Wyo., on March 11, 1960, to Scott and Harriett (Jones) Paris. After graduating from Worland High in 1978, Mike attended Ricks College in Idaho. He graduated on April 22, 1980, and married Shawnee Martineau on April 23. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, he worked for the State of Wyoming in a number of positions. In 1994, the family moved to Lacey, Wash., where he took a job for the State of Washington. He retired in 2017 due to health issues. Mikewasprecededindeathbyhisfather,ScottGrahamParis.Survivors include his wife; mother; children, Benjamin, Adam, Natalie and Katie (Matthew) Lopes; six grandchildren; brothers, Tyler (Wendy), and Jeffery, Chris (Jennifer). Burial will take place in Worland on August 24, 2020. To view a full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org