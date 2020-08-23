1/1
Michael Jones Paris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MichaelJonesParis MichaelJonesParisdied August 15, 2020 in Lacey, Wash. He was born in Worland, Wyo., on March 11, 1960, to Scott and Harriett (Jones) Paris. After graduating from Worland High in 1978, Mike attended Ricks College in Idaho. He graduated on April 22, 1980, and married Shawnee Martineau on April 23. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, he worked for the State of Wyoming in a number of positions. In 1994, the family moved to Lacey, Wash., where he took a job for the State of Washington. He retired in 2017 due to health issues. Mikewasprecededindeathbyhisfather,ScottGrahamParis.Survivors include his wife; mother; children, Benjamin, Adam, Natalie and Katie (Matthew) Lopes; six grandchildren; brothers, Tyler (Wendy), and Jeffery, Chris (Jennifer). Burial will take place in Worland on August 24, 2020. To view a full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved