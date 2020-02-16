|
Michael Oery Michael Oery was born in Reno, Nevada, on June 22, 1982, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 6, 2020. He passed peacefully at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. Michael attended the University of Nevada Reno, and graduated with a BS degree in Social Sciences from Central Washington University. He was a deep thinker with a big heart who loved animals. Michael is survived by his parents, Kay and Tom Oery of Olympia, Washington; his brother, Christopher Oery (and partner, Robert) of Reno; his uncle, John Oery (and wife, Linda) of Modesto, California; his aunt Elly Witter, and cousins, Matt and Michelle Witter, all of Ukiah, California; and special friend, Meaghan Savory of Tumwater, Washington. No local services. Inurnment will be at a later date back in Reno, the city he called home. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020