Michael Paul Johnson Michael Paul Johnson, 47, passed away August 28, 2019 in Rochester, Wash. He was born July 3, 1972 in Olympia, Wash. Mike graduated from Tumwater High School in 1991, and earned an AA in 1993 from Ambassador University. He worked for the City of Olympia Surveying Department, various land surveying companies, became a design engineer, specializing in transportation, and reached the level of Senior Design Engineer at SCJ Alliance, Consulting Services. He enjoyed music, reading, camping, kayaking, cooking, and especially family relationships. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Nickie Johnson; brothers, Steve (Amy) and Daniel (Loveanna); nephews, Andrew and Aaron; niece, Summer; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sonrise Church of God, 2805 Boulevard Rd. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 11, 2019