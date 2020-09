Michael Reed Sherer 9/25/1956 - 8/14/2020 Michael Reed Sherer, age 63, passed away on Friday August 14th in Olympia, Washington. An outdoor memorial will be held on Sunday, September 20th from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Fiddlehead Marina. Masks and social distancing will be required at the memorial. Donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission of Olympia, 413 Franklin St NE, Olympia, WA. 98501 His full obituary is published at www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries