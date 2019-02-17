|
Michael W. Louisell Michael W. Louisell, 68, passed away Dec. 31, 2018 in Olympia, Wash. He was born June 30, 1950 to John H. Louisell and Katherine (McNamara) Louisell Stoterau in Duluth, Minn. He was employed by Seattle's Daily Journal of Commerce, Washington Public Power Supply System, and Washington State Dept. of Agriculture. He married Cheryl Love in 2006. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Hidden Creek Community Church, 1807 9th Ave. SW, Olympia, WA 98502. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 17, 2019