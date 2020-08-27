1/1
Michael Wallace Olin
Michael Olin Mar 11, 1949 - Aug 11, 2020 Mike was born in Wilbur, Washington to Perry and Margaret Olin. He graduated from Coulee City High School in 1967 and then attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco where he met his first wife Marie. They had three wonderful children, Jessica, Jason, and Sara but later divorced. Mike then started his 30+ year career with the Washington Department of Transportation where he worked as a mechanic and radio technician. Mike started his tenure with the state in Colville then moved to Port Angeles and finally ended up in Olympia where he retired. In 1990 he met the love of his life Danielle and this was the start of their 30+ year adventure together. Together they raised six children and had countless adventures. After retirement, they settled together in Ocean Park, Wa. Mike loved his family, tinkering in his garage, traveling with his wife, golfing with friends, bowling, Nascar, and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. An Open House Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the VFW - 2902 Martin Way E, Olympia, WA 98506 from 11 AM-1 PM.

Published in The Olympian on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

