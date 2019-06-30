William Michael Gaffney "Mike" William Michael Gaffney "Mike" 68, born on December 26, 1950 in Spokane, Washington and died on June 22, 2019 in Olympia, WA. Mike graduated from Bellarmine High School in Tacoma and earned a BS in Forestry from WSU. His degree and love of nature contributed to his career and pastimes. As a Scout he achieved rank of Eagle Scout, and continued to live by that motto his entire life. Mike married Debby Pitcher on August 7, 1982. Enjoyed spending time with family, hiking, photography, mentoring in the schools and volunteering at the Thurston County Food Bank along with other community service. He was an active member of Lacey Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and served on Building and Grounds committee. Mike also actively encouraged and supported others who had the rare POEMS Syndrome. He was preceded in death by parents, William "Bill" and Vera Healy Gaffney. Mike leaves behind his spouse, Debby Pitcher Gaffney, Olympia; daughters, Sarah (Lance) Sisco of Olympia WA, Shannon Gaffney of Lynnwood WA; two granddaughters, Emily and Audrey Sisco; brother, Daniel (Mary) Gaffney of Astoria OR; sister, Eileen (Daniel) Forman of Chehalis, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike shared these words seven hours before he passed, "I am going on my next adventure as soon as God will allow". His faith was strong right up to his final breath and he went to his new home with God. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00am, Lacey Presbyterian Church, 3045 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. The family suggests Memorials may be given to Thurston County Food Bank, 220 Thurston Ave NE, Olympia 98501. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003. Published in The Olympian on June 30, 2019