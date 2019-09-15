|
Michael (Mike) Wood Michael (Mike) Wood born March 6, 1938 and passed away September 1, 2019 in the home he built and lived in for 43 years. He was married to Kathryn (Kathy) Wood. Together they parented his 3 sons, Michael, Ronald (deceased) and Gary Wood and Kathy's 3 daughters Deborah (John) Miller, Barbara and Rondah Whitaker. He also had 4 grandchildren, Tyler Wood, John (Bobbie Jean) and Lindsay Jentzen and Amanda Heath with Zachary Faulkner. One great grandson Bentley Chebahtah. Mike's brother Bill (Judy) Wood lives in Oregon. Mike was a dedicated man of God and we know heaven is his destination. Aside from his family Mike's pride was in the 110 homes he built and he would want to thank those who entrusted their confidence in him. He dissolved Mike Wood Construction Co. to accept a position with Thurston County as a building inspector.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019