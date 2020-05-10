Michaela Blunk Payton Michaela Blunk Payton, 60, passed away April 30, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Brent Payton, and her daughters Emily and Andrea Payton. "Kellie," as she was referred to by family members, was a beloved daughter to Roberta Lenhart and Edwin Blunk and sister to Michael Blunk. Michaela had a diverse career both in the military and as a civilian. She was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and finished her career as an instructor at DEOMI, combining her passions for promoting equality and education. Michaela will be remembered by her friends and family for her unwavering positivity and love for her family. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed and placed at www.mclaughlintwincities.com.
Published in The Olympian on May 10, 2020.