Michaela Payton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michaela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michaela Blunk Payton Michaela Blunk Payton, 60, passed away April 30, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Brent Payton, and her daughters Emily and Andrea Payton. "Kellie," as she was referred to by family members, was a beloved daughter to Roberta Lenhart and Edwin Blunk and sister to Michael Blunk. Michaela had a diverse career both in the military and as a civilian. She was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and finished her career as an instructor at DEOMI, combining her passions for promoting equality and education. Michaela will be remembered by her friends and family for her unwavering positivity and love for her family. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed and placed at www.mclaughlintwincities.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emerald Coast Funeral Home
161 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
8508643361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
All the Frills
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 9, 2020
She had a lot she still wanted to do, but was taken from us way too soon. You will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace my dear daughter in law.
Elaine
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved