Mike Welsh April 5, 1943 - March 1, 2020 Michael Francis Welsh, was the finest Irishman you could ever have met. He passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Seattle, April 5, 1943 and raised in Spokane, the son of James and Mary Louise (Symmes) Welsh, with brother, Timothy and sister, Margaret (Welsh) Randall After graduating from Gonzaga Preparatory School in 1961, he attended the University of Pennsylvania as a National Merit Scholar and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts. He continued his education at the Wharton School of Business earning his Masters in Business Administration in 1967. Mike returned to the northwest to begin his professional career in various financial institutions, moving in 1970 to Olympia to begin working for the State of Washington. Mike worked for the Department of Personnel, as an analyst, later moving to the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals as the Chief Executive Officer. He retired in 2002 Mike was an avid reader, enjoyed playing racquetball, and cheering on his girls at their various sporting events. After retiring, Mike and Sharon enjoyed traveling in their motorhome from the Arctic Circle to the tip of the Baja, and various points in between. They spent several winters in Arizona, enjoying the sunshine and traveling throughout the south. Mike was a seasoned traveler visiting, six of the seven continents, but always was most comfortable in his own backyard. His greatest joy came as a beloved Grampie to granddaughter, Parker Spickelmire. Together they enjoyed eating M&Ms, orange slices and working on jigsaw puzzles. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sharon Welsh; his daughters, Lindsay Welsh (Lana Yenne), Kelly Welsh (Joe Spickelmire), and granddaughter, Parker; a large extended family, and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or food bank. A celebration of life will be held at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club. 5900 Troon Lane SE Olympia. April 26, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM. When Irish eyes are smiling sure they steal your heart away.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020