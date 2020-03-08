|
Milton "Gary" Couch Milton "Gary" Couch, 78, passed away on February 14th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Olympia, Washington. Gary Couch was born on January 14, 1942 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to farmers Greg and Margie Couch. At the age of 18, Gary served in the United States Navy. In 1963, while serving his term he met his first wife, Leigh (Maki) Couch in Portland, Oregon. They were married shortly after in Chula Vista, California. Gary and Leigh later moved to Olympia and had two sons; Mark and Brian. Between his two sons, Gary had five grandchildren; Dom, Mariah, Kristina, Kai, and Chloe, and one great-grandson, Brooks. In 1977, Gary met Debbie Gouveia. Gary and Debbie spent 34 years together, 28 of those years were spent married. Gary and Debbie resided in Olympia but often traveled to Maui, Hawaii to vacation and visit family. After retiring from the Navy, Gary worked as a car salesman throughout Thurston County and eventually became a car dealership consultant where he traveled around the U.S. educating business owners on running successful car dealerships. Later on, he owned his own car lot in Olympia (Cars Inc.). He enjoyed his work but not as much as he enjoyed fishing. Throughout Gary's life he had a deep love for fishing and spent many hours on the water. At one point, Gary became President of the Puget Sound Anglers. Along with fishing, Gary enjoyed reading and rooting for the Seahawks. Those who knew Gary will remember him for his roaring, contagious laugh and his big heart. Gary was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend, and Neighbor. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring for family and friends.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020