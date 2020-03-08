Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Couch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton "Gary" Couch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton "Gary" Couch Obituary
Milton "Gary" Couch Milton "Gary" Couch, 78, passed away on February 14th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Olympia, Washington. Gary Couch was born on January 14, 1942 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to farmers Greg and Margie Couch. At the age of 18, Gary served in the United States Navy. In 1963, while serving his term he met his first wife, Leigh (Maki) Couch in Portland, Oregon. They were married shortly after in Chula Vista, California. Gary and Leigh later moved to Olympia and had two sons; Mark and Brian. Between his two sons, Gary had five grandchildren; Dom, Mariah, Kristina, Kai, and Chloe, and one great-grandson, Brooks. In 1977, Gary met Debbie Gouveia. Gary and Debbie spent 34 years together, 28 of those years were spent married. Gary and Debbie resided in Olympia but often traveled to Maui, Hawaii to vacation and visit family. After retiring from the Navy, Gary worked as a car salesman throughout Thurston County and eventually became a car dealership consultant where he traveled around the U.S. educating business owners on running successful car dealerships. Later on, he owned his own car lot in Olympia (Cars Inc.). He enjoyed his work but not as much as he enjoyed fishing. Throughout Gary's life he had a deep love for fishing and spent many hours on the water. At one point, Gary became President of the Puget Sound Anglers. Along with fishing, Gary enjoyed reading and rooting for the Seahawks. Those who knew Gary will remember him for his roaring, contagious laugh and his big heart. Gary was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend, and Neighbor. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring for family and friends.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -