Mitchell R. Challender Mitchell R. Challender passed away May 1, 2019 in Olympia, WA. He was born March 2, 1948 to Paul and Dolores (Gassin) Challender in Bremerton, WA, and raised in Shelton, WA. He worked for BNRR. Mitch is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joanne (Turcotte) Challender; son, Shane (Karyn) Challender; daughter, Michelle (Pat) McLain; grandchildren, Andrew and Patricia Challender, and Kris, Mollie and Sean McLain; and sister, Sue. He was predeceased by his father; mother, Dolores Churchill; brothers, Bill, Michael (Richard), Claude, and baby boy Challender. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on May 10, 2019
