Molly Belline Stroup 1/12/82-1/19/2020 Beloved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Cousin and Friend to many, passed away from a motor vehicle accident. Her bright spirit, caring and loving nature will be forever missed. A memorial service will be announced later due to Covid 19.



