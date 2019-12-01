|
|
Mort Safford James, III Mort Safford James, III died unexpectedly on November 04, 2019 in Olympia, WA alongside Alice James, his wife of 30 years. He was 75. Mort was born on May 05, 1944 in Seattle, WA, son of the late Mort Safford James, Jr. and Patti Ann Flynn. After graduating from Wilson High School in Tacoma, he attended the University of Washington, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architecture in 1968. He founded his namesake architecture firm in 1975 focusing on green designs for residential and commercial locations. A favorite family memory is of him pointing out his designs while driving through town, one of his proudest being the Olympia Farmers Market. He held a lifelong passion for sailing and photography, which he shared with his surviving two sons, Paul and Matt. Mort is also survived by his stepdaughter Alice Ann, eight grandchildren, and his brother, Michael A. James. A celebration of life will be scheduled in early 2020. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to American Diabetes Association or Friends of Olympia Farmers Market.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 1, 2019