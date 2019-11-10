|
Nancy A. Robinson Nancy A. Robinson died of natural causes at home on October 30th at 85 years old. Nancy was born September 14, 1934 to Mr. and Mrs. Johnson in Seattle WA. Later moved to Port Angeles WA. Nancy met her husband Gene there in 1956 and they married March 23, 1957 they lived there until moving to Olympia in 1958. Nancy worked at local school's as a cook and was a homemaker. Nancy enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to the Casino. Survived by daughters: Rita, Debbie and Karen. Sons: Mark, Henry, Edward and Carl. Grandchildren: Felicia, Amy, Tony, Michael, Faith, Carl Jr. and many more, and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Gene Robinson, daughter Patricia, and son Delbert. Celebration of life will be held at 1:00PM, November 15, 2019 at Forest Funeral Home: 2501 Pacific Ave Olympia WA 98501. Reception at 3:00PM at 3209 41st Ave Olympia WA. 98506.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 10, 2019