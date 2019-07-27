|
Nancy M Cottrell Nancy Musick Cottrell was born on May 14, 1934 and passed away on June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving and adoring family. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jim, who passed away in 2017, her greatly loved daughter, Kerry Lynn, and her two adored siblings, Larry and Cheryl. She is survived by her children James (Glenda), Thomas (Karen), and Kathleen (Alex); grandchildren Vincent, Karlee, Jessica, Erica, Bruce, and Gwen; brother Michael (Donna). Nancy will always be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Inurnment will be Fri. Aug. 2, 2019 at Mills & Mills 5725 Littlerock Rd SW Tumwater WA. 98512 Reception to follow: Pellegrino's Events 5757 Littlerock Rd SW Tumwater WA 98512
Published in The Olympian on July 27, 2019