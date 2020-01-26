|
Naomi Yamane Naomi Yamane, 87, died January 20, 2020. Naomi was the oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kazuyoshi Hasui. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers--Madoka, Nob, and Ken. She lived in California's Imperial Valley until her family was forced to relocate during World War II. In Colorado, she helped with the family farm and graduated from Rocky Ford High School. After graduating from the University of Colorado in Boulder, she moved to Washington to begin her career as a dietitian. She met her husband, Tonney, at the Japanese Methodist Church in Tacoma, Washington, where they later married. They made their home in Olympia and together they raised two daughters, Debra (Michiko) and Kim (Kimiko). Naomi worked for St. Peter Hospital for many years, and after retirement, enjoyed meeting other hospital retirees for lunch. She enjoyed working in her garden and crafting (including painting, making holiday wreaths and ornaments, and knitting). She was active in her P.E.O. chapter and enjoyed playing cards with friends, spending holidays with family, and vacationing with her sisters around the United States and abroad. Naomi treated everyone with kindness and respect, she loved to laugh, and she always had time to talk. She will be missed. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Panorama for the loving care they provided to Naomi during the past few years. A celebration of Naomi's life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 5725 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater, Washington.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 26, 2020