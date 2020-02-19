|
Nathan Clair Turner II Born: May 5, 1950 Deceased: February 10, 2020 Age: 69 Nathan was born in Tacoma, WA. His parents were Nathan Clair Turner, Sr. and Jeanne Madge Turner (Smith). He attended school in Rainier, WA, Peninsula College in Port Angeles, WA and Southern Oregon University in Ashland, OR. He worked in the forest as a logger and worked in mills until 1980. In 1980 he went to work for Safeway Stores. He worked his way up to being an assistant manager until he retired in 2006. He lived in Rainier until 2008 when he moved to Chewelah. He loved farming, hunting and fishing but most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, his brother, Bill Turner of Rainier, WA, his 5 children, Melissa Richter of Tumwater, WA, Bonnie Muraoka of Spokane, Nick Turner of Spokane, Kris Turner and Brett Turner, both of Chewelah, WA, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Abundant Life Church in Chewelah, WA at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Donations can be made in Nathan's name to Rainier FFA at Rainier School District, attention Debi Holmes. PO Box 98, Rainier, WA 98576 or to the Abundant Life Church in Chewelah, WA. PO Box 74, Chewelah, WA 99109.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 19, 2020