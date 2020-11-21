Neil Marzolf, Sr.
December 15, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Tenino, Washington - Neil Wallace Marzolf, Sr., 74, peacefully passed away on November 11, 2020 at home from liver cancer. Neil is survived by his loving wife, Kandy Marzolf, and his children Neil Marzolf, Jr., Ivan Carroll Marzolf, Marsha Jean Ashby, Dawn Angela Gillespie, Charles Albert Marzolf, Luke Eric Marzolf and several grandchildren. Neil graduated from Chewelah High School in 1964. He was a hard working man who worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, Gordon Trucking, US Postal Service and had his own small business Tri-City Fabrication. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved trains, antiques and finding treasures at garage sales. A private family service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.