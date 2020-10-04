Neva Leons
September 6, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Neva Mae Leons, 77, passed away September 6, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, her home of 47 years. Born on October 13, 1942, to Neville and Mabel Campbell in Longview, Washington, she also lived in the Washington cities of Bellingham, Aberdeen, Everett, and Port Townsend.
Neva graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1960, where she played basketball, was head majorette, and her favorite class was Latin. She also attended Western Washington University, where she was a member of the women's field hockey team. She married Harold Leons in Olympia in 1972, and worked for the State of Washington from 1966 to 2007. She was a member of the Daughters of the Pioneers of the State of Washington – Chapter 4, and a descendant of one of the founding families of the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe.
Known for her sense of humor and intuitiveness, Neva loved beading jewelry, card stamping, coaching soccer, YMCA classes, her cats, and cooking for those she loved. Perhaps her greatest gift to her family was the strength and courage she showed in her yearlong battle with cancer. Her fighting spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband; daughters, Catherine Stromsdorfer (Max) and Andrea Barta (Jason); son, Harry Leons; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Neville Campbell; sister, Rosalee Walz (Richard); and sister-in-law, Sheree Campbell. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Robyn.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services.
