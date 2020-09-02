Nicole Grothe Nicole Renae Grothe, 38, of Lacey Washington died in Manhattan Kansas of causes related to heat stroke. Born February 7, 1982 in Landstuhl GE. Nicole grew up in the military and traveled with her parents from Germany to Fort Lewis, Washington to Korea and then back to Fort Lewis. Graduated from New Century High School in Lacey Washington, Nicole pursued a career as a Licensed Massage Therapist. She entered the US Army as an enlisted soldier March 14, 2007. Became a Air Traffic Control Warrant Officer August 15, 2018. Nicole is survived by her parents Ray & Carol Grothe, her brother Neal, and her grandparents George and Marian Grothe. Nicole was laid to rest at the Fort Lewis Military Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store