Noreen Vee Kay Noreen Vee Kay, age 86, passed away February 1, 2019 in Lacey, Washington. She was born December 14, 1932, in Heber City, Utah, to John Errol and Deon Clyde Hicken. She met her husband, Richard Kay, at the University of Utah, and they moved to the Olympia area in 1961. She worshipped and faithfully served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a long-time member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She is survived by her husband, Richard Kay; children, Michael Kay, Valerie Johnson and Edward Kay, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her son Gordon Kay. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Lacey Stake Center, 1602 Ruddell Road SE, Lacey, WA 98503 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 a.m. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 27, 2019