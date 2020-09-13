Norma Husk Norma Husk, 79, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Olympia, Wash. from natural causes. Norma was born on March 25, 1941 to Curtis and Ann (Allen) Beecher. Norma grew up in Sunburst, Mont., a fun-loving, carefree soul who loved exploring the Sweetgrass Hills. A diagnosis of a heart murmur led her to miss the entire year of first grade, but this didn't deter her vivacious spirit. Four days into her junior year, an accident left Norma in a body cast for several months with a diagnosis she would never walk again. Her perseverance proved her doctors wrong and she returned to school the following year. Watching Norma walk to receive her diploma was a moment that left the audience of North Toole County High School in Sunburst in tears. Subsequent to graduation, Norma attended Great Falls Commercial College and thereafter moved to Olympia for employment. The close proximity of three aunts and numerous cousins in the area assisted in a smooth transition from home. Following a blind date and a whirlwind courtship, in September 1965, Norma married Richard (Dick) Husk in Olympia. In May, 1969 they were blessed with a son, Bryan Husk. Norma's family settled on a farm on Johnson Point where she loved seeing deer, watching the cows and tending to her many flowers. Time spent with family and friends were moments Norma treasured, particularly with family on Hicks Lake, at a Montana cabin, coffee with her friends, lefse making parties, clam digging, the ocean, deep sea fishing, and travels with Dick to numerous State Auditor events. Dick was an accomplished pilot, and Norma loved being his co-pilot. Rare was the occasion that Norma missed watching a Mariners game or a Seahawks game. Norma is survived by her sister, Marilyn Lotvedt and niece, Teresa (Kevin) Quinlan, all of Cut Bank, Mont.; as well as nieces Elizabeth (Daniel) Klingler, Austin, Tex.; Mary (Bret) Miller, Dublin, Calif.; and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Richard Husk and Bryan Husk; her father, Curtis Beecher; stepfather, Bill Koepke; mother, Ann Koepke; and nephew, Kirt DeZort. Arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Lacey Historical Society or the charity of your choice
. Memorial services for Norma will be held at a later date.