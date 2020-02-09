|
Norma Irene (Longstreet) Morgan Norma Irene (Longstreet) Morgan went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Norma graduated from Capital High School in 1977 and represented the school as its first member of Olympia's Lakefair Royalty. She graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. She inspired and encouraged students to be their best at McLane and Garfield elementary schools in Olympia. Norma will be lovingly remembered for her charming demeanor, witty sense of humor, and unmatched creativity by her husband of 38 years, Clint; children - Caleb (Emily), Mackenzie, Riley, and Hunter; three grandchildren - Parker, Nova, Veronica; step-father, Gayle Ford (Cindy); three sisters - Faith Plass (Jan Ennis), Hope Hough (Tom), Renee Crandall (Kelly); and many other family members. Norma was predeceased by her parents, Jim Longstreet and Ella Ford. A celebration of Norma's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Evergreen Christian Community in Olympia.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 9, 2020