Resources More Obituaries for Norris Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norris Milton Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Norris Milton Nelson On Mar. 3, 2019 Norris Milton Nelson, 95, was called home to heaven. He passed peacefully at his home on Lake St. Clair surrounded by his beloved family. Norris was born on Nov. 7, 1923 in Inkster, ND to Ida (Kallestad) and Lewis Nelson. Norris had one sister, Carolyn (Nelson) Gowan. Norris proudly served his country as a Marine in WWII from 1942-1945. He was in the 3rd Unit, 3rd Division deployed to Guadalcanal, then to Guam, and finally to Iwo Jima. Norris, along with his fellow Marines, fought valiantly on Iwo Jima until the end of the resistance on Mar. 16, 1945. After the war, Norris moved to Washington to attend Pacific Lutheran College (PLU). There, he met the love of his life, Alma Lois Heen. They were wed May 7, 1948 in Tacoma, WA. Norris and Alma had 3 children: Mark, Naomi, and Karen. Norris, or Nels as he was fondly known, was an avid jeeper. He co-founded the Tacoma Webfooters Jeep Club in 1958. As Nels would say, "The Webfooters are the best jeep club in the world!" Nels also co-founded the National 4-Wheel Drive Association, later re-named the Pacific Northwest 4-Wheel Drive Association (PNW4WDA). Jeeping was a family affair. Nels took great joy in watching his children and grandchildren out on the race track or up in the mountains on the jeep trails. Norris worked as an instructor at Clover Park Technical College and owned two A&W Restaurants. He and Alma enjoyed their retirement years as snowbirds in Ajo, Arizona, where they lived part-time from 1985-2014. Norris was an active member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Lacey. He and Alma were also members of Bethleham Lutheran and Hope Lutheran Church in Tacoma, WA. Norris is survived by his bride Alma and his children Mark & Mary Nelson, Naomi & Billy Larsen, & Karen Benedict. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren: Kirsten & Travis McCracken, Lauren Fode, Britt & Steve Fontana, Liv & Jason Perez, Josh Nelson, Sam Nelson, Brianna Larsen, and Katie Nelson; and his great-grandchildren Maren & Brock McCracken and Ethan & Anders Perez. There will be a service at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Lacey, WA on Saturday, Mar. 16th at 1:00PM. A reception will follow. In memory of Norris, donations can be made to Christ the Servant Lutheran's Youth Ministries. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries