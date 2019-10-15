|
|
Oneta Loise Richey Bunnell Oneta Loise Richey Bunnell, a long time Tumwater resident, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was 83. Oneta was born January 25, 1936 in Natural Dam, Arkansas to Odell and Grace Riddle Richey. In 1941, Oneta moved with her parents to Washington State, settling in Shelton. She graduated in 1954 from Irene S. Reed High School. In 1955, Oneta started working for Puget Sound Power and Light. She became an executive secretary and was employed there for 40 years, retiring in 1995. In 1980, Oneta met the love of her life, Ronald MacDonald. They had almost 40 years together and she always referred to him lovingly as "Mac". They were active members in their Homeowner's Association, traveled together and had a rich social life. Oneta was a proud member of the Zonta Club for many years, where she participated in many community events and charities. The Red Hat Society was also a fun passion of hers. She loved to cook, travel, do arts and crafts and had a gift for raising beautiful flowers. She also was an animal lover and was especially fond of their Persian cats. Oneta was preceded in death by her father and mother, as well as her partner in life, Mac. She is survived by numerous cousins and Mac's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on October 19 at 1:00 pm at the Magnolia Room, 109 S. 2nd St, Shelton Washington. There will be a graveside prayer to follow at the Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery, 1605 Van Buren St, Shelton Washington.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 15, 2019