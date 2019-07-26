|
|
Onilee Hayner Onilee Hayner, 86, of Lacey, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19th, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Chet Hayner; her brother Garret Branbdenburg and his spouse Ruth Anne; sister-in-law Norma Brandenburg; and her parents Anthony and Pearl Brandenburg. She is survived by her three sons Steve of Texas; Jeff and Belinda of Rainier; and Tony and Terry of Olympia; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren . In lieu of flowers, to honor Onilee, please donate to the . Viewing is Tuesday, July 30th from 11am-4pm. Funeral will be Wednesday, July 31st at 11am at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey WA 98503.
Published in The Olympian on July 26, 2019