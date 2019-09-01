|
Orla Isabel (Leland) McCown Orla Isabel (Leland) McCown 82 a resident of Tumwater for years passed away at her adult family home August 18th, 2019. She was Born May 14th, 1937 the third of four children to Alex and Amanda Leland in Tacoma, Washington. She graduated from Stadium High school in 1955 and from Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She worked in various nursing positions at Eastern State Hospital, St. Lukes Hospital, and St. Peter's Hospital. From 1970-1999 she was a nursing instructor at South Puget Sound Community College. It was much to her help that the nursing program was created and built into the nursing program it is today. She is proceeded in death by both her parents and 2 brothers Omund Leland and Arvid Leland. She is survived by her last remaining sibling Anne Beck, two sons James McCown and Jon McCown, one daughter Jacqueline Thornton, 16 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of Evergreen Christian Community Church as well as a member of Sons of Norway. She will be remembered most for doing things with and for her family, however also for her 28 devoted years to the Nursing program at SPSCC, and spending every morning since retirement at the Tumwater Senior Center. Visitation is available Thursday Sept 5th, 2019 4:00pm-6:00pm at Mills and Mills Funeral home. Celebration of Life will be held Friday September 6th, 2019 11:00am at Evergreen Christian Community Center with Reception to follow. Procession to Mills and Mills for graveside service following 1:00pm. If you wish to send any condolences Orla requested donations to Rick Johnson Missionary Fund at Evergreen Christian Community Center instead of Flower arrangements, thank you.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 1, 2019