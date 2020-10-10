Palani Vanderford

May 17, 1976 - September 28, 2020

Bothell, Washington - Palani James Vanderford, 44, passed away on September 28, 2020 in Bothell Washington.

He was born May 17, 1976 in Maui, Hawaii to parents Frank and Joan Vanderford.

Known to many as PJ -- and always in his signature tank top, cargo shorts, and puka shell necklace -- Palani had an inventor's soul. He carried a notebook in his leather "man bags" for ideas and was a MacGyver-level handyman, installing custom consoles in his beloved truck, and coming up with ingenious solutions to any problem. He even had custom patterns for his very favorite shorts, and could sew or mend anything. Palani was also an artist who created beautiful jewelry, both with wire and beading.

Palani proudly served in the Airforce after high school, and then relocated back to Hawaii where he worked as a security guard for the Pohai Nani retirement community in Kaneohe. It was while living here that Palani earned both Employee of the Quarter and a recognition of bravery. When a fire broke out directly beneath his apartment on premises, Palani immediately jumped into action, managed his way into the apartment on fire, extinguished it, and got the victim to safety. He was always selfless, and always ready to help anyone in need.

Later, Palani became an outstanding employee of the town of Tisbury, MA. Beginning as a laborer, his hard work and dedication earned him the position of wastewater plant operator. He loved working at the plant, and took great pride in the changes he helped facilitate while there. The procedure books he created for the plant and still in use today.

Being a father came naturally to Palani, and he loved his daughters Violet and Evie fiercely. He never shied away from a dirty diaper (even if it meant donning gloves and a mask!), loved cooking for and with them, and delighted in watching them perform their "shows" for him. He taught them to fish, instilled a deep love of nature in them, watched Frozen with them at least 300 times, and loved to teach them about their Hawaiian heritage. He spent hours cuddling, watching cartoons and reading with them, but his favorite thing to do with the girls was get out the ridiculous amount of Mega Bloks he got for them one Christmas and build with them for hours. He cherished his time with them and loved being a dad, and the girls adored him.

Palani is survived by his parents Frank and Joan Vanderford; his brother Craig, and sisters Dianne, Marie, and Wendy; his wife Loryn and daughters Violet (6) and Genevieve (3); and so very many aunties, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly.

While no funeral service is scheduled, a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his remembrance fund on GoFundMe gf.me/u/y38fgu.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store