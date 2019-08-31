|
Patricia A. Thietje (Rice) Patricia A. Thietje (Rice) passed away August 12, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon in January 1942. Her family moved to Eureka, California in the late 40's. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1959. Her career started with Shaw and Peterson Ins and worked there until she met the love of her life R. L. Hank Thietje. In 1968 they married and move to Olympia, WA. She was very active in her church and Olympia Lady Lions. Pat receive the Jean Grimm award twice from the Lady Lions club for her service work in the community. She worked for Lloyd Sell Insurance for many years and then for Custom Security until retiring. Pat fought a 15year battle of Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband Hank, son Richard and daughter in law Katrina, brother Richard Rice, sister Jackie McEvilly and grandchildren Jennifer, Jacob, Sara and great grandson Segan. Memorial Service will be at Turning Point Church at3525 Marvin Rd. N.E. Lacey, Wa. on September 14, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 31, 2019