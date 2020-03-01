|
Patricia Ann Buck March 5, 1939 February 16, 2020 Pat was born in Nimrod, MN and joined two older sisters Betty & Sharon with mother Hilda and father Paul Westra. They added another Westra daughter, Nina, born three years after Pat the family lived in the Nimrod Wadena Area until the summer of 1952 when they moved to Wolf Point, MT to be near her father's sister. In 1954/1955 both Betty and Sharon had graduated from school and left the family and married. The rest of the family moved to Glendive, MT and later moved to Whitefish, MT 1956 and Pat finished her schooling in Whitefish graduating in 1957. After graduation, Pat and a girlfriend moved to Seattle to find work and were hired by Boeing. Pat was living in Seattle and met her future husband, Tamlin Anderson they produced three children, Derek, LaRae and Phillip while making their home in the Federal Way area until the late 1970's. Pat had moved to Sumner, WA with LaRae and Phillip was living with his father. She met and married Norman R. Buck in the early 1980's. They made their first home in Bonney Lake and eventually relocated to Puyallup, WA to be closer to work at Boeing. They moved to Auburn, WA after having a home built in 1985. Norman retired from Boeing on 1/1/1992 and Pat shortly followed. They had always had a R.V. and now became "Snowbirds", Arizona in the Winter and Washington in the Summer. They started selling jewelry, binoculars and misc. items at street fairs and State fairs during both Summer and Winter. Pat expressed many times her enjoyment of selling to the public. In 2005 they moved to their current home at Capital City Golf Course in Lacey. Pat is survived by her husband Norm, sister Sharon of Las Vegas, NV her children Derek, LaRae, Phillip and Norm's children Cheri, Tammy, Debbie and Rick, plus several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is remembered and loved by all. A Celebration of life will be held at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church located at 4300 Carpenter Rd SE, Lacey, WA 98503. at 3:00 PM, Thursday March 5, 2020. Mullen Rd. is under major construction and is recommended to access Carpenter Rd. from either Pacific Ave. or Martin Way and drive to the church.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 1, 2020